Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Short Interest Update

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of AACIW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Acquisition Corp. I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 294,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

