Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Affimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.71.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $1.18 on Monday. Affimed has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $145.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

About Affimed

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Affimed during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.