The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NN Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NN Group Stock Performance

NNGPF opened at $43.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

