lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Coverage Initiated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a CHF 30 price target on the stock.

lastminute.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LSMNF opened at 25.96 on Tuesday. lastminute.com has a 1-year low of 23.42 and a 1-year high of 25.96.

lastminute.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lastminute.com N.V. operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Online Travel Agency (OTA), Meta-search, Media, and Other segments. The company provides mobile apps and websites in approximately 17 languages and 40 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

