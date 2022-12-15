Scotiabank Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$39.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LRCDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.25.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

LRCDF opened at $24.73 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.