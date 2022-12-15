SEB Equities Downgrades Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) to Hold

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €15.50 ($16.32) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kojamo Oyj from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.50 ($14.21) in a report on Monday.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

Kojamo Oyj Price Performance

KOJAF stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.