Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Fortescue Metals Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FSUGY opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

