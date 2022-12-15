JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Target Price to GBX 140

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on ITV from GBX 126 ($1.55) to GBX 121 ($1.48) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ITV from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.66) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

ITV Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITVPY opened at $9.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. ITV has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

ITV Cuts Dividend

ITV Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

