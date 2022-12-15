Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($31.28) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.89) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,110.00.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

