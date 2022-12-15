Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fraport in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fraport from €47.00 ($49.47) to €48.00 ($50.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fraport from €33.00 ($34.74) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fraport from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Fraport Stock Performance

Fraport stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

