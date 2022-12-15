Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target to GBX 155

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.53) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.34.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

