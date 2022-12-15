Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Given New €13.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €19.00 ($20.00) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRNNF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grand City Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Grand City Properties from €11.20 ($11.79) to €9.10 ($9.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grand City Properties from €14.00 ($14.74) to €11.75 ($12.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRNNF opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.