EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded EMS-CHEMIE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Baader Bank downgraded EMS-CHEMIE to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 575 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance

Shares of EMSHF opened at $713.45 on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a one year low of $636.55 and a one year high of $1,058.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $727.80.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, bonding agent for tires, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

