Berenberg Bank Increases EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Price Target to CHF 600

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 590 to CHF 600 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EMSHF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EMS-CHEMIE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank cut shares of EMS-CHEMIE to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 575 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

Shares of EMSHF stock opened at $713.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $670.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $727.80. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12-month low of $636.55 and a 12-month high of $1,058.00.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, bonding agent for tires, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

