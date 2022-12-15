Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Arcellx stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $375,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arcellx by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

