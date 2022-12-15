Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $230.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.33.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $248.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $263.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.34 and its 200-day moving average is $217.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 770,517 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 243,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,224,000 after acquiring an additional 150,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after acquiring an additional 149,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.