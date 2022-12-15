Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Craig Hallum

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.20.
Shares of SPWH stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $364.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
