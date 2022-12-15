Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) vs. Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Financial Review

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) and Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -541.57% -112.63% Miromatrix Medical -91,903.22% -65.37% -56.10%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$66.73 million ($19.20) -0.13 Miromatrix Medical $30,000.00 2,856.20 -$14.67 million ($1.39) -2.95

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Miromatrix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Miromatrix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $2.38, indicating a potential downside of 7.95%. Miromatrix Medical has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.51%. Given Miromatrix Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Miromatrix Medical is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miromatrix Medical has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Miromatrix Medical beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells. The company has collaborations with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. The company was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

