Analyzing Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -109.44% -51.25% C4 Therapeutics -220.71% -30.11% -21.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and C4 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A C4 Therapeutics 2 3 3 0 2.13

Volatility and Risk

Windtree Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 459.91%. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.11, indicating a potential upside of 108.93%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and C4 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 34.48 -$67.64 million ($1.47) -0.12 C4 Therapeutics $45.78 million 8.76 -$83.89 million ($2.17) -3.77

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C4 Therapeutics. C4 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats C4 Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. It has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sales of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

