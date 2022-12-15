Comparing WeWork (NYSE:WE) & Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WeWork and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeWork -73.71% N/A -11.85% Brookfield Asset Management 3.86% 2.67% 0.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WeWork and Brookfield Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeWork $2.57 billion 0.52 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A Brookfield Asset Management $75.73 billion 0.63 $3.97 billion $2.05 14.39

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than WeWork.

84.2% of WeWork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of WeWork shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

WeWork has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WeWork and Brookfield Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeWork 0 1 5 0 2.83 Brookfield Asset Management 0 3 3 1 2.71

WeWork presently has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 323.42%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.69%. Given WeWork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe WeWork is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats WeWork on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It typically makes investments in sizeable, premier assets across geographies and asset classes. It invests both its own capital as well as capital from other investors. Within private equity and venture capital, it focuses on acquisition, early ventures, control buyouts and financially distressed, buyouts and corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies. It invests in both public debt and equity markets. It invests in private equity sectors with focus on Business Services include infrastructure, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, construction and real estate; Industrials include manufacturers of automotive batteries, graphite electrodes, returnable plastic packaging, and sanitation management and development; and Residential/ infrastructure services. It targets companies which likely possess underlying real assets, primarily in sectors such as industrial products, building materials, metals, mining, homebuilding, oil and gas, paper and packaging, manufacturing and forest product sectors. It invests globally with focus on North America including Brazil, the United States, Canada; Europe; and Australia; and Asia-Pacific. The firm considers equity investments in the range of $2 million to $500 million. It has a four-year investment period and a 10-year term with two one-year extensions. The firm prefers to take minority stake and majority stake. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1997 and based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices across Northern America; South America; Europe; Middle East and Asia.

