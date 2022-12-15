Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Raised to $39.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $24.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,227.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $280,574.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,127.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $280,574.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,127.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 59,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $1,386,839.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,687. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $979,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Articles

