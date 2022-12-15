Critical Review: Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) versus Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westamerica Bancorporation and Pathward Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pathward Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.59%. Pathward Financial has a consensus price target of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.16%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Pathward Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.5% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Pathward Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $216.79 million 7.10 $86.51 million $3.88 14.75 Pathward Financial $606.00 million 2.00 $156.39 million $5.23 8.15

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Pathward Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Pathward Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 43.31% 15.56% 1.43% Pathward Financial 25.61% 17.78% 1.88%

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathward Financial pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Westamerica Bancorporation on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. It operates through 78 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts. It also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; tax solutions, which includes short-term refund advance loans and short-term electronic return originator advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, it issues prepaid cards; and offers payment solutions, such as acceptance, processing, and settlement of credit card and debit card payments. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

