Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $119.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Ross Stores stock opened at $117.42 on Monday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.00.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

