Analyzing FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group -4.01% -5.55% -2.32% FAT Brands -19.86% N/A -4.35%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fiesta Restaurant Group and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.50%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group $357.28 million 0.49 $10.37 million ($0.61) -11.08 FAT Brands $118.88 million 0.85 -$31.58 million ($4.75) -1.30

Fiesta Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. Fiesta Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group beats FAT Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 138 company owned Pollo Tropical restaurants in Florida; 143 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants in Texas; and franchised 24 Pollo Tropical restaurants in the Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, Ecuador, and Florida, as well as franchised Taco Cabana restaurants six in New Mexico. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

