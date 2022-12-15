UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BG. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Bunge Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BG stock opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. Bunge has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

