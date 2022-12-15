Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $24.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Lyft from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lyft to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

