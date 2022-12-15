Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Price Target at $148.75

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAC. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $153.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $119.31 and a twelve month high of $176.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $333.81 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 47.69%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $3.3121 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 73.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 38.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $842,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $1,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

