Waters (NYSE:WAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $343.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. Analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.