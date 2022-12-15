Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives $149.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAKSY. Barclays decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 145 ($1.78) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $3.11 on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

