Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

CLNE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 68.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 81,266 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $358,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

