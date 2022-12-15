Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $24.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.05.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.
NIO Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE NIO opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. NIO has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.79.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
