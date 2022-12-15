Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $24.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

NYSE NIO opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. NIO has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NIO by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 269,607 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,498 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

