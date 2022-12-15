The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $184.17 Average PT from Analysts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.17.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $149.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.