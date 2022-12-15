Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives $26.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BVRDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €24.00 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €23.50 ($24.74) to €24.00 ($25.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

BVRDF opened at $26.12 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

