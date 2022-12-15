Barclays Boosts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to SEK 90

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,947 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

