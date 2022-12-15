Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $51.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,459.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,608 shares of company stock worth $1,928,959. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Tenable Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tenable by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.31. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.