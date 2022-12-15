Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $51.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.
Several equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,459.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,608 shares of company stock worth $1,928,959. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable
Tenable Price Performance
Tenable stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.31. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenable (TENB)
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.