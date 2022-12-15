Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of FECCF stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. Frontera Energy has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.45.
