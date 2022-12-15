Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) PT at $30.50

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on BE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

BE stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $282,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,850,855.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $282,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,850,855.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,531 shares of company stock worth $697,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

