Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.30. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The business had revenue of $191.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.