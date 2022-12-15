Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHFGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on the stock.

Shares of IBJHF stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Ibstock has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

