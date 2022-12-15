SEB Equities Downgrades Sanoma (OTCMKTS:SWYBY) to Hold

Sanoma (OTCMKTS:SWYBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Sanoma Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SWYBY opened at 2.46 on Tuesday. Sanoma has a 52 week low of 2.46 and a 52 week high of 2.46.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanoma (SWYBY)
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.