SEB Equities Downgrades Sanoma (OTCMKTS:SWYBY) to Hold

Sanoma (OTCMKTS:SWYBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Sanoma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SWYBY opened at 2.46 on Tuesday. Sanoma has a 52 week low of 2.46 and a 52 week high of 2.46.

