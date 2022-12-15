Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Credicorp Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of BAP stock opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $108.05 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average of $133.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credicorp (BAP)
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.