Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BAP stock opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $108.05 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average of $133.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

Credicorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Credicorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.