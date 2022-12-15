Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) PT Raised to CHF 160 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flughafen Zürich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

