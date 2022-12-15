Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

DAR stock opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 431.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,637,000 after acquiring an additional 673,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,509,000 after buying an additional 587,470 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after buying an additional 576,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after buying an additional 575,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

