Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price for the company.

Gevo Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $467.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $85,484.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Gevo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 186,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Gevo by 33.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 16.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 16.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Further Reading

