FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 3.59. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 866,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 156,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 266,052 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.