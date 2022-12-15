FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.
FuelCell Energy Trading Up 1.9 %
FuelCell Energy stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 3.59. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.33.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
