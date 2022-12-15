Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Green Plains Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.22. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $954.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark purchased 787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Green Plains by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 11.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also

