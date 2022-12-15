Brokerages Set Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Target Price at $293.86

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.71.

MURGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($255.79) to €290.00 ($305.26) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($322.11) to €316.00 ($332.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €326.20 ($343.37) to €320.00 ($336.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

