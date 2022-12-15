Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $46.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TEX opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. Terex has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

Insider Transactions at Terex

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Terex will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Terex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,016,000 after acquiring an additional 362,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,041 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Terex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,552,000 after purchasing an additional 200,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Terex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.