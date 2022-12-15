CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 227,063 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $1,094,443.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,003,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,297,154.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 227,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $1,094,443.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,003,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,297,154.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 5,430 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,908,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,515,610.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 174,967 shares of company stock worth $877,298 and have sold 708,157 shares worth $3,491,566. Insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Stories

