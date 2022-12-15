Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) to Underperform

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OPAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 2.96.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

OPAD stock opened at 0.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.81 and a 200-day moving average of 1.76. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of 0.58 and a 12-month high of 7.68.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.17. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of 821.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 661.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Stories

